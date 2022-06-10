Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $207.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

