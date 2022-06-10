Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $146,714.25 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $325.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.08 and a 52-week high of $1,059.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $15,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

