Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells $15,285.79 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) insider Alon Rotem sold 3,793 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $15,285.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,907,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.