Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.88

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $147,640.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,087,247 shares in the company, valued at $104,186,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

