International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.