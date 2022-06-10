International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $74,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $137.18 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.