International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of International Paper worth $80,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $267,490,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

