Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78.
About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)
