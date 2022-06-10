Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $204.18

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $204.18 and last traded at $206.28, with a volume of 4539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

