Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,492. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

