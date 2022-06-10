Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $86.89. Approximately 12,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93.

