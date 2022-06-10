Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PSL traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,595. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
