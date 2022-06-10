Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,178 shares.The stock last traded at $74.52 and had previously closed at $74.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

