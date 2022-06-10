Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

