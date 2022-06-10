Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 68,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,859. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

