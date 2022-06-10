IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.47. IonQ shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 49,768 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

