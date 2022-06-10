IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 4.1%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Approximately 1,017,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 440,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

