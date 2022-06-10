IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 4.1%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Approximately 1,017,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 440,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.
About IQ-AI (LON:IQAI)
