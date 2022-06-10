Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.