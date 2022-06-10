Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

