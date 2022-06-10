IRISnet Achieves Market Cap of $30.33 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $30.33 million and $886,133.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00332577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 436.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00439461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,082,256,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,764,613 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

