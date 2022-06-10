iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.71

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of iRobot by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,946,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

