iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares $0.52 None Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.518 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

AIA opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $92.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

