iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 6,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDAT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000.

