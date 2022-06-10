iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.98

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

