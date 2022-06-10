iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,878. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

