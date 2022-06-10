iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.95 on June 15th

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.948 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter.

