iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $53.90. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

