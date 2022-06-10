iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 772,178 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35.

