iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

