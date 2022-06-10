iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.396 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of ESGD opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $466,000.

