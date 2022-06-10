iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

