iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

