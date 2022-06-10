iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after purchasing an additional 718,379 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.