iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.