iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.542 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $81.73 and a 52-week high of $95.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

