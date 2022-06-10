iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.35. 17,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (IBTB)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.