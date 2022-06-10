iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.76

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 327932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

