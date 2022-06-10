iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.86

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.86 and last traded at $110.05, with a volume of 1045548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

