iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 15th

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

IFGL opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.