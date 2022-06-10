iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Declares $0.85 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.847 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,206,000 after buying an additional 2,038,492 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 163.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 360,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 223,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,592,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,435,000 after purchasing an additional 191,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,921,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,589,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.