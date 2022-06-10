iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Declares None Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.337 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

