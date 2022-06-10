iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Announces $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

