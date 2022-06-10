iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

EMXC opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares during the last quarter.

