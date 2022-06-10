iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.169 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $53.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

