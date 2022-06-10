iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

