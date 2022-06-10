iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of QAT opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

