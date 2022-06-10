iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

