iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $231.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $269.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

