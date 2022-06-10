iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.00. 43,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.