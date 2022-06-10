iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.