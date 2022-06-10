iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.